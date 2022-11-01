Jump to content

Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea

The match will take place at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday

Kate Ng
Tuesday 01 November 2022 13:32
The Princess of Wales will attend England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.

Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.

England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

“With both our England women and men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Chris Brindley, chair of RLWC2021, added: “In being the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in the sport’s 127-year history, it is an honour and a privilege to be able to host the Princess of Wales at a Rugby League World Cup 2021 match day and we look forward to our competing nations putting on a show to remember.”

Kate took over patronage of the Rugby Football League from the Duke of Sussex in February, after the Queen gave it to her.

Kensington Palace said that sporting appointments “closely align with Her Royal Highness’ long-standing passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide”.

The Prince of Wales is patron at the Welsh Rugby Union, which puts him in direct competition with his wife.

Following the announcement of her new role, Kate, who grew up watching England rugby games, tweeted: “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Additional reporting by PA

