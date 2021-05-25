The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly taking on Prince Philip’s role as the “glue” of the royal family, according to a royal expert.

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Vanity Fair’s royal editor Katie Nicholl revealed her thoughts on Kate’s role within the family.

Nicholl said that since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April at the age of 99, Kate Middleton has stepped into his footsteps and is “trying to keep things together”.

Responding to the host, who claimed many people believe Kate has become one of the family’s biggest assets, Nicholl agreed.

Nicholl said: “I think Kate is the glue. In the same way that the Duke of Edinburgh was always the one who would help resolve family issues.

“He was the patriarch of the family. I see Kate stepping into that role. Trying to keep things together.”

Responding to claims that Kate and William might be a more popular choice than the Prince of Wales and Camilla as the next monarch, Nicholl agreed but said it is not likely to happen.

She explained: “A lot of people think it would make more sense to skip a generation and let the crown move straight to William and Kate.

“Possibly they might prove a more popular King and Queen than Charles and Camilla.

“But the idea of breaking constitution and that is essentially everything the Royal Family is built upon is really something that’s not going to happen.”

It comes as the family has recently had to manage a number of crises and face accusations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In their controversial interview with US television host Oprah Winfrey in March, they accused an unnamed member of the “institution” of raising concerns about how dark their future child’s skin might be.

Harry also spoke critically about his upbringing in a podcast with actor Dax Shepard and has said he and his wife Meghan experienced “total neglect” in new documentary series The Me You Can’t See with Oprah.

In response to the couple’s Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement.

It said: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”