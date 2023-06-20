Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Princess Diana with identical outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales appeared to mirror her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing a polka dot dress almost identical to the one famously worn by the late royal in 1988.

Kate Middleton stunned in an Alessandra Rich design as she attended a service of the most Noble Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle on Monday (19 June), which celebrated the oldest Order of Chivalry in the country.

The event sees royals and 24 “Knights” or “Ladies Companions” take part in a process at St George’s Chapel, as they don their most dramatic blue velvet robes with red hoods, along with black velvet hats with plumes of white ostrich and black heron feathers.

Kate, who is not in the order and therefore not required to wear the robe, attended the event in the black and white dress, which had a high-neck and waist detailing, paired with a matching monochrome hat.

The outfit bared likeness to the dress worn by Diana at Royal Ascot in 1988 by designer Victor Edelstein.

The pair’s accessories also have many parallels, both wore matching white clutch bags and Kate matched the white heels with a black toe worn by Diana at Ascot.

Kate also wore a pair of drop pearl earrings, similar to those worn by Diana.

The Princess of Wales at the Notable Order of the Garter Day service in 2023 (PA)

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. It was created by King Edward III in 1348, after he was inspired by the tales of King Arthur to create his own class of honourable knights.

On Garter Day, the monarch traditionally leads a procession at Windsor Castle of his knights and members of the royal family.

Princess Diana, the late Princess of Wales at the Royal Ascot in 1988 (Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

It comes as Kate and Prince William were praised by royal fans for recreating a moment from the same event in 2014, as they shared a big smile with each other during the procession as Kate looked as though she was on the verge of giggling.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had appointed Camilla to Scotland’s highest order of chivalry, the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. She joins Princess Anne and Prince William in holding the honour.