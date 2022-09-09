Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign means there have been a number of changes to the British monarchy and their titles.

Following the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at age 96 on 8 September, her eldest child Charles has become King, with the royal confirmed to be taking the title King Charles III.

The Queen’s death also means that the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have changed as well. As of 8 September, Prince William and Kate have inherited the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, titles that used to be held by William’s father and his wife Camilla, who went by the Duchess of Cornwall, but who will now use the title Queen Consort.

The duke and duchess have already updated their official social media accounts to reflect the change in their titles, with the couple now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge following the Queen’s passing.

In addition to the Cornwall title, William and Kate may also see an additional change to their official titles, as the new King’s former Prince of Wales title is likely to be inherited by his eldest son, while the Princess of Wales title last officially used by Princess Diana would be bestowed on Kate.

According to the official website for the Prince of Wales, which is temporarily suspended in honour of the Queen’s death, the title “is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne”.

At age 10, Charles was given the title of Prince of Wales and later had an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969. Diana was given the title Princess of Wales when she married Charles in July 1981.

However, the title is not inherited automatically, which means that Prince William and Kate will only receive the titles if Charles chooses to bestow them.

If and when the new monarch does decide to bestow the Prince and Princess of Wales titles on his eldest son and his daughter-in-law, it would mark the first time that the Princess of Wales title has been used officially since the late Princess Diana.

Camilla, who married Charles in April 2005, chose not to use the title Princess of Wales out of respect to the late royal, who died in August 1997 at the age of 36 and who was associated with the title, and instead formerly went by the Duchess of Cornwall.

While Kate may choose to follow in the same footsteps, it is believed that she will use the title when it is bestowed on the couple. In June, during a visit to Cardiff Castle alongside Prince William and the couple’s three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, a royal fan took the opportunity to shake the duchess’s hand and tell her: “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales,” according to People.

In response, Kate said: “Oh, that’s very kind,” before gesturing to her husband and adding: “I’m in good hands.”