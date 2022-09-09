Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

William and Kate to become Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles confirms

King Charles III made the announcement in his first address to the nation

Joe Middleton
Friday 09 September 2022 18:52
Comments
King Charles III announces William and Kate are new Prince and Princess of Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge are to take on the roles of Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles has confirmed.

In his first address to the nation, the Queen’s first-born son said that his heir, Prince William, would also assume the Scottish titles, “which have meant so much to me”, and succeeds him as the Duke of Cornwall.

The latter title means he takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which manages a number of estates and 150,000 acres of farmland across England and Wales, with an estimated annual income of £20 million per year.

Confirming the change, King Charles said: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Recommended

The couple takes on the roles formerly held by King Charles and his former wife Diana, Princess of Wales.

The King was given the title of Prince of Wales when he was 10 years old and had an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969.

The role is not automatically passed down the generations and the decision to pass it on is down to the monarch.

Prince William was awarded the title of Duke of Cambridge following his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, and he will retain that title.

In Scotland, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The throne automatically passed to Charles when his mother died at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96, following a 70-year-reign.

The succession meant he become King Charles III, with his wife, Camilla, taking on the role of Queen Consort.

Prince William’s son, Prince George, is now the third in line.

Recommended

The total assets of the Duchy of Cornwall’s estate rose to more than £1.2 billion earlier this year – an increase of nearly £93 million since 2021, its annual accounts show.

As the heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales is entitled to the Duchy’s profits as his yearly private income, which came to £23 million in 2021/22.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in