The Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken out about how the late Queen Elizabeth II is “looking down” on them after they spotted five rainbows above Balmoral Castle shortly after her death.

While meeting with funeral staff and volunteer workers at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday, Prince William said the unusual sight left the royal family surprised.

“In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?” he asked, per The Telegraph. “You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.

Princess Kate replied: “Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

The royal couple weren’t the only ones to have witnessed rainbows in the sky in recent days. On 8 September, a double rainbow was seen above Buckingham Palace as well-wishers awaited news on the Queen’s health. Her death was announced just a few hours later.

A rainbow also appeared above Windsor Castle just as the late monarch’s death was announced to mourners leaving floral tributes. On Sunday evening, thousands of mourners were also met with a “poignant” rainbow over The Palace of Westminster as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close the day before her state funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Windsor on Thursday to thank volunteers and staff for their work during the Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel. The royal couple praised the staff for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor on Monday to watch the procession of the Queen’s casket up the Long Walk and to Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall were both dressed in black as the royal family continues to observe a period of mourning until seven days after the Queen’s funeral. Kate wore a £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted coat with gold buttons, while William wore a navy suit with a white shirt and black tie.

During the engagement, Prince William reportedly told volunteers he found himself “choked up” when he saw Paddington Bear tributes left for his grandmother.

“It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” he said. “It is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better. There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out.”

The Windsor outing comes three days after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings, which included a military procession to Westminster Abbey in London, followed by a smaller committal service in St. George’s Chapel at the castle. It was also the first public engagement for the Prince and Princess of Wales since the state funeral on Monday.