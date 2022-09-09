Royal family to observe period of mourning until week after Queen’s funeral, Palace confirms
Her Majesty’s body will lie in St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours
A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.
Her Majesty passed away “peacefully” in her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday.
Her body will lie in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours to allow close family to pay their respects. Members of the senior Royal family are expected to remain at Balmoral, although Prince Harry was seen leaving at around 8.15 this morning.
Meanwhile, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are expected to travel to London today to meet with the prime minister and formalise the funeral plans.
The King will then meet the Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.
His Majesty will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.
The King will also make decisions regarding how long the period of national mourning will be, although it is expected to last for 12 to 13 days.
To mark the death of the Queen, usual parliamentary activity will be suspended, from Westminster to Holyrood.
MPs will get the chance to pay their own tributes to the Queen in the Commons from noon on Friday, before a further unusual session from 2pm on Saturday.
A special Service of Prayer and Reflection on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral today at 6pm.
The public are welcome to attend this service and 2,000 available seats will be allocated to the public on a first come first served basis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies