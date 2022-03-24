Kate Middleton’s Caribbean wardrobe is a masterclass in spring dressing

The Duchess of Cambridge has seen her style subtly evolve in the decade since she officially joined the royal family. But her latest looks prove that her 40s may be her best sartorial years yet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in the Caribbean celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — a trip which has been met with plenty of controversy.

The week-long trip marks the first official overseas tour the couple has taken since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Duchess has made plenty of style statements showcasing her love of colour and eye for flattering silhouettes.

Her Caribbean wardrobe has encompassed a mixture of new and vintage pieces, including a 1950s striped dress she wore in Belize, and the striking yellow custom-made dress from British designer Roksanda that she sported in Jamaica.

Belize

The Duchess wore Emmy London heels in the style Rebecca (Getty Images)

The Duchess arrived at Philip S W Goldson International Airport in Belize City dressed in a fitted royal blue lacy Jenny Packham dress, which she wore with matching Emmy London heels in the style Rebecca.

For jewellery, she wore a sapphire and diamond necklace, ring and earrings.

Kate wears a Tory Burch dress (Getty Images)

Kate opted for blue once again while taking a tour of the Che’il Mayan chocolate factory. She wore a floral midi dress from Tory Burch which featured a milkmaid neckline and sleeves.

She accessorised with matching blue chandelier earrings from Sézane, a woven clutch bag by Anya Hindmarch and Stuart Weitzman wedged sandals.

Kate wears a Scotch & Soda jacket (Getty Images)

The Duchess dressed for the occasion as she embarked on a trip to the ancient Mayan archaeological site in the jungle during day three of the tour.

She arrived in khaki trousers by G-Star, paired with a simple white t-shirt, Ray-Bans sunglasses and canvas Superga trainers.

She added a light, beige safari-style jacket from Scotch & Soda to the look later on.

Kate stuns in a pink gown from The Vampire’s Wife (Getty Images)

That evening, the Cambridge’s attended a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech. The Duchess stunned in a shimmering full-length gown by The Vampire’s Wife in a vibrant hot pink colour.

The style, “the light sleeper dress”, is crafted from silk lamé chiffon woven with ruby metallic threads. It features frilled sleeves, a high, rounded neckline and a floor-sweeping hemline.

She accessorised with an embroidered clutch bag and gold statement earrings by Onitaa – which she previously wore to the No Time To Die premiere last September.

The Duchess carried a Mulberry handbag (Getty Images)

The Duchess also wore multiple outfits on day four.

Boarding the plane to make her way to Jamaica, Kate was pictured in a red belted jacket from Yves Saint Laurent, which she styled with wide-leg white trousers, Aquazzura “Cece” pumps and a matching Mulberry handbag in the style “Amberley”.

Jamaica

She wore the same Aquazurra pumps seen in Belize (Getty Images)

The Duchess arrived in Jamaica in a custom Roksanda dress in the same shade of yellow as the Jamaican flag.

The dress featured a billowing skirt and accent shoulder. She paired the look with the same Aquazurra pumps seen in Belize.

She wore a vintage 1950s dress (Getty Images)

Later, she changed into a 1950s striped coral and turquoise dress from Willow Hilson Vintage. She paired the look with Maria Black pearl earrings and nude slingback heels.

The Duchess opted for a chic white suit (Getty Images)

For a meeting with Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, Kate wore a chic white trouser suit over a pale orange blouse.

She completed the look with a 1960s vintage bright orange handbag by Wayne Taylor.

The Duchess is regularly seen in Jenny Packham (Getty Images)

Arriving at a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, governor general of Jamaica, the Duchess looked radiant in an A-line, emerald-green tulle gown by Jenny Packham.

The glittering design featured a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline. She decorated the dress with her Royal Family Order of the Queen.