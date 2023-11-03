Kate Middleton’s surprising response to child who asked who she was

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton had a surprising response to a child who asked her who she was.

On 2 November, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scotland to discuss the mental health of people in rural communities, such as Moray. During the occasion, Prince William and his wife also greeted the Outfit Moray team at Burghead Primary School to learn more about the outdoor learning and adventure activity charity.

In a video posted by a fan to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kate was seen greeting a group of children outside the primary school. “I really like your school,” she said to the students, some of whom were holding Scottish flags.

After she gave one student a high-five, she went on to introduce herself to them. However, after she appeared to be asked who she was, she decided not to mention some of her titles as a working member of the royal family.

“Who am I? I’m married to William,” she explained, while pointing toward her husband, who was not shown in the video.

While Kate - who’s also known as The Duchess of Rothesay - didn’t mention her royal titles to the children in Scotland, that decision came after reports that she doesn’t want to “outshine” her husband. In 2019, royal biographer Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, spoke to People about Kate’s future as Queen, as her husband is King Charles III’s eldest son, making him the heir to the throne.

“In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,” Gristwood claimed. “But in another way it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.”

Royal biographer Penny Junor added: “[Kate’s] never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like [the late] Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say about herself.”

Throughout her marriage to William, Kate has also done some of her own work to advocate for mental health awareness. For example, she spoke to parents at a drop-in health visitors clinic and a baby massage session at the Windsor Family Hub in June, where she talked with them about their main concerns as mothers, including breastfeeding and sleep.

During the walkabout in Scotland on 2 November, William also had an interesting response to a fan’s questions about his family. In one video posted to TikTok, he was seen answering a range of questions from the children, including what his favourite soccer team was and whether it’s “tricky” being a prince.

“Is it tricky being a prince?” William – an Aston Villa fan – repeated, before he replied: “It’s tricky being a pilot, how’s that for an answer?”

William, who’s also referred to as the Duke of Rothesay, has previously completed his military training in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. In 2009, he first started training with the RAF’s Search and Rescue Force to become a helicopter pilot, before his active service came to an end in September 2013. In 2017, he left his position as a full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, after two years.

During the trip, William and Kate also went on to support the Outfit Moray team, which arranges outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to build the confidence and self-esteem of young people in the community. Following its creation in 2003, the organisation has focused on supporting those between eight and 18 and has worked with more than 16,000 young people.