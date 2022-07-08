The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.

Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.

However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.

According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.

The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.

While speaking to Today back in 2019, an AELTC representative noted how the bow is only worn by the club’s patron, president, committee of management, vice presidents, and four members of the executive staff.

On Tuesday, Middleton wore the accessory during her first Wimbledon appearance. She sat in the Royal Box alongside her husband, Prince William.

At the match, she had a pre-worn blue dress with white polka dots on it by Alessandra Rich. The outfit features three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neck, waist belt, and a midi-length hemline. While the dress retails for $1,810 (£1,515), it is no longer available to buy.

She had her dark green and purple bow attached to her dress, on her left shoulder, and completed her look with a pair of pearl earrings.

(Getty Images)

During the game, she was accompanied by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who sat a few rows down and are also regulars at the tournament.