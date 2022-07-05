Kate Middleton took the opportunity to greet her parents with a kiss from afar during her first Wimbledon appearance of the year.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the tennis tournament, where she sat in the Royal Box alongside her husband Prince William, in a pre-worn blue dress with white polka dots by Alessandra Rich, which features three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neck, waist belt, and a midi-length hemline, and which retails for $1,810 (£1,515).

During the outing, the duchess was also joined in the Royal Box by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who were seated a few rows away from their daughter.

While the family members did not sit next to one another during the matches, Kate was captured appearing to greet her parents shortly after arriving at the tournament, with the duchess seen blowing a kiss and waving.

“Here’s a video of the Cambridges arriving at the Royal Box this afternoon. Look at our duchess blowing a kiss to her parents who are also in the Royal Box sitting on the second row to the Cambridges’ left!” a video of the interaction was captioned on Instagram.

In the comments, royal fans praised the interaction between the family members, with one person writing: “Love this,” while another said: “She’s the sweetest.”

The duchess’s parents, who are regulars at the tournament, also attended Wimbledon matches last week, while Kate, who has been a long-time patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which organises Wimbledon, attends the sporting event each year.

In addition to the Cambridges and the Middletons, Tuesday’s matches also saw David Walliams and Sir Tim Rice sitting in the Royal Box.