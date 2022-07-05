Kate Middleton rewears £1,500 Alessandra Rich dress to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today in a pre-worn blue dress with white polka dots, as she continues to champion sustainability by recyling her wardrobe.

The Alessandra Rich dress features three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neck, waist belt, and a midi-length hemline.

The pleated embellished polka-dot silk crepe de chine midi dress retails for £1,515, but The Outnet had it on sale for £454. It is no longer available to buy.

Kate Middleton in the Royal Box on Tuesday (PA)

Kate complemented her dress with pearl earrings and Finlay’s “Henrietta” sunglasses (£150).

It is the second time Kate Middleton has worn the dress in the past month, as she donned it for the Big Jubilee Lunch as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

Kate, along with Prince William and their children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, took part in several celebrations across the June long weekend.

This included George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in the Trooping the Colour carriage procession for the first time, along with two Buckingham Palace balcony appearances.

It was the balcony appearances that spawned several memes of Louis, who delighted royal fans with funny faces and reactions to the events.

Carole and Michael Middleton in the Royal Box on Tuesday (PA)

Kate is joined by William in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Tuesday, along with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Other famous faces in today’s Royal Box include David Walliams, Sir Tim Rice, and former Australian rugby player George Gregan.

World wide web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee and Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie are also in the Royal Box today.

Games on centre court on Tuesday include a match between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Italian Jannik Sinner, as well as Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who heads into the quarter-finals.