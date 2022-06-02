As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.

During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.

This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.

The act was caught on video and quickly went viral. One tweet, which has been liked nearly 500 times, describes the video as, “Princess Charlotte putting an end to the enthusiastic waving from her younger brother, Prince Louis.”

Twitter users were quick to comment on the video, with one person writing: “And he ignores her. Keeps waving”, alongside a cry-laugh face.

Another user said: “And he starts waving again straight away - typical big sister/little brother. Love it.”

One person said Louis should “pace himself” as he has a “whole lifetime of waving” ahead of him.

Another commented on “how lovely” the exchange was and that the “children look happy”.

Louis was also reportedly the first member of the family to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness the rest of the military parade.

He was pictured peeking out from behind the curtains of the palace shortley after the procession.

The well-anticipated celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee began on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour, which marks the monarch’s offical birthday every year.

The Queen’s 70-year-reign is being commemorated by multiple celebrations throughout bank holiday weekend, including the Epsom Derby and a star-studded Jubilee Concert, featuring famous faces such as Queen and Adam Lambert.