Watch live: King Charles’ accession anniversary celebrated by Hyde Park gun salutes
Watch live as King Charles’ accession anniversary is celebrated by Hyde Park gun salutes on Friday 8 September.
Soldiers and horses who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral procession and proclamation salutes for the start of King Charles’ reign will return for the Accession Day gun anniversary salutes in the King’s honour.
Captain Amy Cooper, who was the lead rider in the procession that carried the coffin to lie in state in Westminster Hall, will give the order to fire a 41-gun salute at 12 noon in Hyde Park. There will be a 21-gun salute at the same time at Edinburgh Castle.
A 62-gun salute will also be fired at the Tower of London at 1pm by the Honourable Artillery Company, while bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey and the same time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies