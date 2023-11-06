King Charles birthday coin to be given to 75 people turning 75

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Royal Mint is marking King Charles III’s 75th birthday with a new commemorative coin, which will be given to 75 other people turning 75 this year.

The special £5 birthday coin, made from a blend of recovered silver, pays tribute to Charles’s passion for the natural world, with his royal cypher and the number 75 framed within a design of oak leaves and delphiniums.

The oak leaves represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, while the king’s favourite garden flower, the delphinium, reflects his love of nature. Charles will turn 75 on 14 November.

Designed by Daniel Thorne, it also features several insects, such as the ladybird and a dragonfly. The words “restoring harmony with nature” appear as the edge inscription around the precious metal edition of the coin, which are extracts from a speech by Charles to open Climate Week in 2020.

Those celebrating their 75th birthday in 2023 can submit their name and contact details via the Royal Mint to be in with a chance of receiving an uncirculated £5 commemorative coin.

The winners will be drawn at random and asked to provide photographic evidence of age. They will be contacted via email from early December 2023.

(Royal Mint)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has been celebrating and commemorating royal occasions, birthdays, and anniversaries on UK coins for centuries.

“We are delighted to continue this traditional by unveiling a special commemorative coin to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III’s 75th birthday, His Majesty’s first birthday as a crowned British monarch.”

The Mint said the decision to produce the coin from a blend of recovered silver is another step in its journey “to become a world leader in sustainable precious metals”.

More information about the collection and full terms and conditions for the prize draw are available on the Royal Mint’s website.

People can buy the coin from the Mint, with prices starting at £14.50 for a brilliant uncirculated version of the coin. Silver and gold versions are also available, with a 2oz gold proof coin with a denomination of £200 priced at £5,305.