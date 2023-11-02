New coins highlighting King’s passion for conservation produced at Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has begun producing new coins inspired by Britain’s natural habitat and King Charles III’s passion for conservation.

New 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1 and £2 coins have designs featuring nature such as British bees, an oak leaf, and an Atlantic salmon.

A repeating pattern featuring three interlocking Cs unifies the new coins, taking inspiration from history and the cypher of Charles II.

The 50p will enter circulation first and should appear in people’s change by the end of November.

Other denominations should enter circulation from 2024 in line with demand.