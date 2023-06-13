Why does King Charles III have two birthdays and when are they?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Being a monarch comes with many responsibilities, of course, but you also get a crown, multiple homes and the privilege of never having to do a food shop. Another major perk is that the king or queen get two separate birthdays each year.

While King Charles will officially celebrate his 75th birthday on 14 November later this year, he will receive an early celebration this weekend (Saturday 17 June) at Trooping the Colour, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade.

What happens at the Trooping the Colour?

The annual spectacle, which also took place under the reign of Charles’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, sees the military parade of the Horse Guards in London.

Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was celebrated in June, but her actual birthday was on 21 April.

Why does King Charles III have two birthdays?

The reason monarchs have two birthdays is simply down to the British weather. The event is typically celebrated with outdoor events, so it makes more sense to throw the celebration in the summer months when the weather is expected to be better. If a monarch doesn’t have a summer birthday, then they will have a second one in June.

What time is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony that has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for the last 260 years. While it is a celebration, it is also a military event that sees 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to join a procession from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and then back again. The events will include the annual RAF fly-past at 1pm followed by the royal family’s official balcony appearance.

What time is the King’s birthday parade?

Coverage of the King’s Birthday Parade begins at 10.30am on Saturday 17 June on BBC One, with the procession expected to kick off at a similar time.

The public can go and watch the parade from The Mall, but tickets for the seated stands around Horse Guards Parade are allocated by ballot for members of the public.