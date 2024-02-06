Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment, Buckingham Palace has said.

The statement in full released on Monday afternoon read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The shock health news follows his treatment for an enlarged prostate, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles does not have prostate cancer, but another cancer instead.

Buckingham Palace announced Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer (Hannah McKay/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales is still recovering from abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York is dealing with skin cancer.

It is understood he will continue to receive red boxes and process state documents during treatment and there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State.

A palace spokesman said: “Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

It is understood details of the King’s diary are still being worked on and it is not yet known when a full programme of engagements will begin.

The palace said the Queen will continue with a full programme of public duties.

Other working members of the royal family could undertake additional duties on behalf of the King but it is understood planning for future state visits will continue where possible.

The Prince of Wales could take on some of the King’s work as he is expected to return to public duties on Wednesday after the Princess of Wales’ major abdominal surgery last month.