Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles had already recorded his Christmas Day broadcast when the final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary dropped, it has been reported.

On Thursday, the docuseries’ three final episodes were released on the streaming platform, charting the couple’s decision to step down from the royal family and everything that led to it.

In the final few episodes, Harry and Meghan spoke at length about their difficulties within the royal family, with Harry claiming that his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, “screamed” at him during a family meeting in which they discussed their future.

The royal family has not commented on any of the claims made in the documentary.

Now, The Times has reported that the King had already recorded his first televised Christmas message before the final episodes dropped.

It is understood that the monarch recorded the address on Tuesday 13 December, by which time the first three episodes of the documentary had dropped.

It’s not yet known whether or not the speech will include a mention of the Sussexes, with palace sources refusing to confirm or deny suggestions either way in The Telegraph.

However, the King did address the couple in his first address to the nation when he acceded to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said, addressing his son and daughter-in-law.

Charles’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, is coming under fierce criticism this week after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.

Morgan has long levelled harsh criticism against the Sussexes, and famously left his hosting spot on Good Morning Britain after claiming he did not “believe a word Meghan said, after she opened up about having suicidal thoughts in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace representatives for comment.