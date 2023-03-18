Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles has reportedly asked the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet, after his morning phone calls were disrupted by raised voices and loud commands used during morning drills.

According toThe Daily Mail, royal sources have said that the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely”.

The publication reports that an email was sent within the Army’s Household Division telling them that the King had remarked on how loud the sentries were at St James’ Palace in the mornings.

Troops were asked to carry out their duties at a “slightly lower volume,” according to the report.

The Independent has contacted representatives of the King for comment.

Charles reportedly begins his daily tasks in the morning, taking telephone and video calls from his office in Clarence House.

​​A piper plays under his window at 9am each day, a wake-up call tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria.

Charles chose to keep up the tradition of having a royal piper after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September.

(PA)

The position of His Majesty’s Pipe Major was created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952.

The news comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace.

George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.