William and Kate enjoy glass of Guinness at St Patrick’s Day Parade

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a glass of Guinness as they celebrated St Patrick’s Day alongside the Irish Guards on Friday 17 March.

As the couple attended a parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, Kate hailed the guards for their “boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour”.

The pair were also seen meeting with junior ranks of the Irish Guards and their families in the dining hall on Friday, both with a glass of Guinness in hand.

