Watch live view of Buckingham Palace as King’s coronation preparations continue

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Thursday 4 May ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The monarch and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Ahead of the coronation, the pair met singer Lionel Richie and other guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at the first traditional garden party of the King’s reign.

The palace hosted around 8,000 guests on Wednesday afternoon, where attendees also had the chance to mingle with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent.

Guests included “coronation champions” - exceptional volunteers who have been recognised for their work by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Rehearsals for the big day are also under way, with members of the UK’s armed forces parading through the streets of central London during the middle of the night.

