Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Buckingham Palace as King’s coronation preparations continue

Oliver Browning
Thursday 04 May 2023 08:15
Comments

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Thursday 4 May ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The monarch and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Ahead of the coronation, the pair met singer Lionel Richie and other guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at the first traditional garden party of the King’s reign.

The palace hosted around 8,000 guests on Wednesday afternoon, where attendees also had the chance to mingle with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent.

Guests included “coronation champions” - exceptional volunteers who have been recognised for their work by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Recommended

Rehearsals for the big day are also under way, with members of the UK’s armed forces parading through the streets of central London during the middle of the night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in