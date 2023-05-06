Jump to content

Watch live: View of Buckingham Palace on day of King Charles III’s coronation

Shabnoor Irshad
Saturday 06 May 2023 06:26
Comments

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on the morning King Charles III‘s coronation is due to take place.

Final arrangements are underway for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Troops who will be marching in a procession through London have been working around the clock to perfect their part in this weekend’s events.

More than 9,000 service personnel, 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties, will be involved in today’s celebrations.

