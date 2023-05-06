Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on the morning King Charles III‘s coronation is due to take place.

Final arrangements are underway for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Troops who will be marching in a procession through London have been working around the clock to perfect their part in this weekend’s events.

More than 9,000 service personnel, 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties, will be involved in today’s celebrations.