Britons are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of coronation celebrations.

The initiative, announced on Monday (20 March), was created with the aim to reflect the central role of the nation’s volunteering sector.

Love Island star Faye Winter and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden are among the celebrities promoting the campaign, called The Big Help Out, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

New opportunities will be offered to members of the public via the organisation’s mobile app from Monday (20 March). Options include to help the elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within their local communities.

The initiative is a formal part of the King’s coronation, with people encouraged to either lend a helping hand on the 8 May bank holiday or arrange another opportunity to volunteer their time or skills.

The Big Help Out app can be searched by postcode, the type of activity needed or the organisations involved.

The project aims to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK and was devised by leading charities, including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs.

Paralympian swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, who is a volunteer and ambassador for the Scouts, said: “Volunteering is central to our national story – from families taking in refugees from Ukraine to volunteers running Scout groups and even just people looking in on a neighbour when times are tough.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned at the coronation on 6 May (Getty Images)

“Today, we’re launching The Big Help Out app – it’s your one stop shop for hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities across the country.”

The coronation weekend will be held from Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May, with thousands of events expected to take place across the country. Buckingham Palace reportedly hopes that people will volunteer in their local community on the bank holiday Monday.

With additional reporting from PA.