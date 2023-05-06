How to watch King Charles III’s coronation live stream

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on the morning King Charles III‘s coronation is due to take place.

The procession will officially begin at 10:20am, when the King and Queen Consort leave the Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to travel to Westminster Abbey.

Celebrities and dignitaries have started arriving at the church, where they will be among 2,000 guests watching the ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.They will later be joined by members of foreign royal families and the UK royal family, before the coronation service begins at 11am.

At approximately 12pm, the King will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury with St Edward’s Crown.The grand coronation procession will then depart the Abbey, with the newly-crowned King and Queen in the Gold State Coach.

Once at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens, followed by a balcony moment where the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

