The Duke of Sussex has refused to commit to attending King Charles’s coronation in a new trailer for his forthcoming ITV interview.

In the clip, released on Thursday (5 January), interviewer Tom Bradby asks Harry whether he would travel to London for the ceremony in May if he’s invited.

Harry replies: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he continued.

Harry also says that those accusing him of invading his family’s privacy in releasing his memoir “don’t understand or don’t want to believe” the press were being briefed by them.

In their six-part Netflix docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the royal household of planting negative stories about Meghan Markle to distract from less favourable coverage of other family members.

Harry’s latest comments are included in a second trailer for his ITV interview ahead of the release of his “personal and emotional” memoir Spare next week.

In it, Bradby suggests some people would accuse Harry of “invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest” after fighting back “against invasions of your privacy all your life”.

To this, Harry responds: “That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

On Wednesday (5 January), it was reported that Harry claims that Prince William physically attacked him during an altercation at his London home in 2019.

In the leaked extract, Harry says the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground during a row over his marriage to Markle.

According to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy of the Spare ahead of its publication on 10 January, Harry also reveals details of a private request King Charles made to his sons after Prince Philip’s funeral.

Viewers in the UK can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January,

Additional reporting by Press Association.