Surprise guest ‘blown away’ by invitation to King Charles’ coronation

A vicar from a parish church in Norfolk has spoken of his surprise after receiving an official invitation to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Reverend Matthew Price of Gorleston’s Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston, Norfolk, said he was “blown away” by the illustrations on the invitation, which were designed by artist Andrew Jamieson.

Price, 45, became a British Empire Medal recipient in 2020 for his work in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of recipients have been invited to be part of the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

He told People: “I received an email a few weeks ago so I knew it was coming, but I was blown away by the beauty of the invitation when it arrived – it’s stunning!

“The idea of being there in person is just extraordinary – it’s a moment in history, something we haven’t seen for 70 years!”

At the height of the pandemic, Price’s church was turned into a “massive food hub” to help people who couldn’t get food for themselves.

“At the peak, we were sending out over 100 food parcels every week and working with a team of about 100 volunteers,” he said.

“What’s amazing is that I live and work in quite a deprived community and the idea that someone from our community is going to be at this event is just extraordinary.”

Price added that his neighbours and others in the local community were thrilled about the invitation.

“Even the post lady was excited when she delivered it, she said, ‘I think it’s from the King!’ as it had the King’s monogram in the corner,” he told the publication.

The King and Queen Consort’s coronation is set to be a historic occasion full of “magnificence and pomp”, according to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will anoint the King on the day.

The official invitation to the coronation confirmed that Camilla will be crowned Queen instead of Queen Consort. It also included an illustration of her coat of arms enclosed by the Garter, to represent her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.

The coronation ceremony will be followed by a procession back to Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will be joined by other working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

On Sunday 7 May, a coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle, featuring performances from Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and more. Britons will enjoy a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.