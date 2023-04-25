Royal news – latest: Meghan addresses Charles letter claim as Camilla’s ex invited to coronation
Reports suggest that King Charles III is using the 6 May coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
The classic song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers has been removed from King Charles III’s coronation playlist over the Scottish band’s anti-monarchy views.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), who created the official playlist, removed the track after receiving complaints about Craig and Charlie Reid’s republican stance, it has been reported.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend her father-in-law’s coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and the then-Prince of Wales.
On Friday (21 April), it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to Charles about unconscious bias within the royal family. The letter was allegedly sent in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.
“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a statement issued by the Sussexes read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.
Meanwhile, Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles will be attending the 6 May coronation.
The pair were married for 22 years before they divorced in 1995. Camilla married the then-Prince of Wales in 2005.
One of Camilla’s Queen Companions, the Marchioness of Lansdowne told the publication of Camilla’s relationship with her ex-husband: “Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”
Meghan Markle criticises ‘frankly ridiculous’ coronation claim
Meghan Markle has denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend Charles’s coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and the then-Prince of Wales.
On Friday (21 April), it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to Charles about unconscious bias within the royal family.
The letter was allegedly sent in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021, per a report by the Daily Telegraph.
Responding to the reports, the Sussexes have issued a statement that was shared via royal commentator Omid Scobie’s Twitter account.
“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” their statement read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. Responding to the reports, the Sussexes have issued a statement that was shared via royal commentator Omid Scobie’s Twitter account.
“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” their statement read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.
“We encourage tabloid media and various royal commentators to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”
Read the full story below:
Meghan Markle criticises ‘frankly ridiculous’ coronation claim
The Duchess of Sussex says she isn’t ‘thinking about correspondence from two years ago’
Latest hearing in Prince Harry’s legal battle with UK press to begin today
The latest hearing in a number of legal battles being fought by the Duke of Sussex against UK press organisations is due to take place at the High Court in London.
Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
NGN will ask a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.
Lawyers for the publisher are expected to argue at a hearing on Tuesday, before Mr Justice Fancourt, that Harry‘s claim was made too late and should be struck out.
The hearing is expected to last three days and the judge will determine whether their claims will progress to a trial, which is due to be heard in January next year.
The claim is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by the duke, who appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of The Mail and Mail On Sunday.
He is also expected to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), due to begin next month, with Harry due to appear in court in June.
The publisher of titles including The Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People, MGN has previously settled a number of claims against it in relation to unlawful information gathering, as has NGN.
The Duke of Sussex is involved in other litigation against newspapers and is bringing two separate legal actions against ANL, one over The Mail On Sunday’s coverage of his judicial review against the Home Office about his security arrangements for his family when they are visiting the UK.
The other is over alleged unlawful information gathering at ANL titles, which is being brought alongside other high-profile figures including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John.
Hearings took place last month in both of his legal actions against ANL and rulings are awaited in each.
Harry has been outspoken in his criticism of the British press, most recently in his memoir Spare and in a number of television interviews.
Tuesday’s hearing is due to start at 10.30am.
Proclaimers song removed from King’s coronation playlist
A classic song by the Proclaimers has been removed from King Charles III’s coronation playlist after complaints were received over their anti-monarchy views.
The track, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”, will no longer feature on the official celebration playlist, according to a report.
The playlist is compiled by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It includes other tracks such as “Daddy Cool” by Boney M, “Come Together” by The Beatles, and “Our House” by Madness.
It previously included Dizzee Rascal’s “Dance Wiv Me”, but DCMS removed the song after members of the public pointed out that the grime artist was convicted of assaulting his ex-fiancee.
Craig and Charlie Reid of the Proclaimers, who are Scottish, have made their republican views clear over the years.
Last year, Charlie spoke out in support of Symon Hill, who shouted: “Who elected him?” during a proclamation ceremony for the King in Oxford.
He was taken away from the event in a police van and he was charged with using threatening or abusive words, or disorderly behaviour. His case was later dropped.
Former royal butler explains how Camilla will be feeling ahead of coronation
Although King Charles III has been preparing for his coronation his entire life, Queen Consort Camilla’s trajectory has been rather different.
Because her life has taken such a different turn, the couple’s former butler has predicted that Camilla will be “nervous” on the day both she and the King are crowned.
From their 6 May coronation, Camilla will be known as Queen Camilla. Her new title was confirmed in the official coronation invitiations, which was designed by Andrew Jamieson.
Read the full story below:
Former royal butler explains how Camilla will be feeling ahead of coronation
The Queen Consort would rather do ‘something different’ but will be there ‘to support’ Charles
Sarah Ferguson reveals why she was not invited to King’s coronation: ‘You’re either in or out’
Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about why she wasn’t invited to King Charles III’s coronation next month.
The 63-year-old book author confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May during Thursday’s episode of ITV’sGood Morning Britain. She said she didn’t get an invitation and wasn’t offended about it, as she and Prince Andrew, who is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, have been divorced since 1996.
“It’s a state occasion and being divorced, I don’t think you can have it both ways,” she said. “I am divorced, and I’m really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from my ex-husband, it’s quite a differentiate.”
Read the full story below:
Sarah Ferguson reveals why she was not invited to King’s coronation
‘I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family,’ Ferguson said
Fans praise Prince William’s sweet comment about Kate Middleton during Birmingham visit
Fans are praising Prince William for making a sweet comment about his wife Kate Middleton during the couple’s walkabout in Birmingham, England.
On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a few royal engagements in the city and even paid a visit to an Indian street food restaurant. The pair also greeted members of the public.
In a video shared to Twitter by Free Radio News, William could be seen shaking hands with and saying hello to fans in the crowd. After greeting the royal, one fan gushed about Kate’s attire: “That is an amazing outfit Kate has got on!” she said.
Fans praise Prince William’s sweet comment about Kate Middleton in Birmingham
The pair took a visit to Birmingham ahead of the King’s coronation
Kate Middleton hints at what she’s wearing for King’s coronation
Kate Middleton gave a hint about what her outfit for King Charles III’s coronation will be during a recent conversation with ITV host Alison Hammond.
Read the full story below:
Kate Middleton hints at what she’s wearing for King’s coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales met with ‘ITV’ host in Birmingham on Thursday
Sarah Ferguson comments on what Princess Diana would have thought of Harry and Meghan
The subtle sign King Charles is unhappy or stressed: ‘You would probably never notice’
A former royal butler who previously worked for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla has revealed how to tell when the monarch is displeased.
Grant Harrold, who worked for the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall from 2004 to 2011, said he never saw the royal get “angry” but has seen him when he was stressed.
He said that now, even after more than a decade since he last worked for the couple, he can tell when the King is “unhappy” by simply watching him on television.
Kate Ng reports:
The subtle sign King Charles is unhappy or stressed
The monarch’s ‘mannerisms’ change when he is stressed
Tom Parker Bowles rejects Prince Harry attack on Camilla: ‘I don’t care what anyone says’
Tom Parker Bowles, son of Queen Consort Camilla, has hit back at Prince Harry’s claim that his mother played an “end game” to become Queen.
Parker Bowles is the eldest child of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles, who were married from 1973 to 1995. They also share daughter Laura Rose Lopes (née Parker Bowles).
On Thursday 20 April, the 48-year-old British food writer appeared on The News Agents podcast where he discussed Camilla’s marriage to Charles, insisting that she just “married the person she loved”.
Read the full story below:
Tom Parker Bowles rejects Prince Harry attack on Camilla
Tom Parker Bowles has countered claims made by Duke of Sussex