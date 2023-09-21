Watch live: King Charles visits Notre Dame and Paris flower market

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Charles visits Notre Dame cathedral and a flower market in Paris on Thursday, 21 September, on his state visit to France.

His Majesty has been accompanied by Queen Camilla for the trip, which is his 35th official visit to France and the Queen's ninth - however it is their first since they were crowned last year.

The tour of the cathedral and the market comes after the King made a historic address to the French senate on Thursday morning.

Charles became the first British monarch to speak from the chamber as he branded global warming “our most existential challenge” a day after Rishi Sunak scaled back key green efforts to tackle climate change.

The King's 18-minute long speech prompted a standing ovation after he called for a new Entente Cordiale agreement between Britain and France to tackle the global climate emergency.

The Notre Dame visit comes after Charles and Camilla visited the suburb of Saint-Denis, home of the Rugby World Cup, where they were met by rugby stars and sports fans.