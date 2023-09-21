King Charles hailed the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France as he became the first British monarch to address France’s Senate chamber.

Charles said: “Inspired and encouraged by my grandmother’s and my late mother’s example, France has been an essential part of the fabric of my own life for as long as I can remember.

“I have been struck by the warmth of the welcome I have always received, and by the immense good that can be accomplished when France and the United Kingdom work together.

“Now, on the occasion of my first state visit to France, my belief in the indispensable relationship between our countries is as firm as it has ever been.”