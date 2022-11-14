Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King Charles III turns 74 as he celebrates first birthday as monarch

Gun salutes and military bands to play ‘Happy Birthday’ across the capital

Kate Ng
Monday 14 November 2022 07:05
Comments
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence

King Charles III will mark his 74th birthday today (Monday 14 November), his first birthday celebration since he ascended the throne just over two months ago.

The monarch assumed his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.

While he was the Prince of Wales, the King would sometimes be away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.

Today, his milestone will be asked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Gun salutes will be fired across London in honour of the King’s birthday for the first time, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at Green Park.

Recommended

Immediately afterwards, the Band of the Scots Guards will perform the birthday song in the park.

The King’s Troop is a mounted ceremonial unit in the British Army that fires salutes on royal anniversaries and major events like state visits. They also provide a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.

The Honourable Artillery Company will also fire a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Apart from the gun salutes and and band music, the King is expected to mark the occasion privately.

On Sunday (13 November), His Majesty spent the day leading the UK in the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in honour of war veterans who have died.

His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the words: “In memory of the glorious dead. Charles R.”

Last year, the King marked his 73rd birthday (his last birthday as the Prince of Wales) by releasing a new portrait taken in the gardens of his Highgrove House.

Recommended

The photograph showed him smiling at the camera while dressed in a blue pinstripe suit at his official residence with Camilla, Queen Consort, in Gloucestershire.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in