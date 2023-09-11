Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong–un congratulating him on the anniversary of the country’s founding, according to a report.

“As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future,” read the message, according to a report by Reuters which cited North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a message with very similar wording to North Korea in 2021. At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that it was “standard practice” for national days across the world and “has been done before”.

According to the Rodong Simnun, a North Korean state newspaper, Mr Kim received messages marking the 75th anniversary from a number of heads of state, with countries and territories listed including Singapore, Nepal, Bahrain and Mozambique.

The newspaper said Mr Kim also received congratulations from Carl ⅩⅥ Gustaf, the king of Sweden, which said: “On the occasion of the Anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) I wish to convey to Your Excellency my best wishes for the future and for the welfare of the people of the [DPRK].”

