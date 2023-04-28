Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.

The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.

Royal Mail is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion.

It will read: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from 28 April until 10 May. The stamps are available for pre-order from 28 April but will go on general sale on 6 May – the day of the coronation.

On “The Coronation” stamp, the scene is printed in regal purple ink and set in front of Westminster Abbey, with fireworks appearing above, as a gun salute is fired and crowds watch the ceremony and celebrate at a street party.

The 1st class stamp shows a likeness of the monarch holding the Sceptre with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross and sitting in the Coronation Chair.

The other three stamps are titled Diversity and Community, The Commonwealth, and Sustainability and Biodiversity.

The 1st class Diversity and Community stamp in blue ink features figures representing the Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist religions and Royal Mail described it as being representative of all faiths and none.

The official coronation stamps issued by Royal Mail will go on general sale on 6 May (PA Media)

The background scene captures both rural and urban Britain and the varied places of worship found around the UK including a church and a mosque.

The £2.20 Commonwealth stamp, in red ink, imagines a Commonwealth meeting, a representation of the Commonwealth Games, some of the flags of the Commonwealth nations, a scene depicting trade and commerce, and a Commonwealth War Graves cemetery.

On the £2.20 Sustainability and Diversity stamp, the ink is green and the engraving shows a beekeeper and a hedgelayer.

The backdrop is a natural landscape showing sustainable farming methods and featuring renewable sources of energy such as hydroelectric power and solar panels.

This is only the third time in history that Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a coronation – the two previous occasions were for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: “Royal Mail is proud to issue this set of commemorative stamps which celebrate the coronation, and some of the causes which His Majesty has championed throughout his many years of public service.”

The stamps, designed by Atelier Works, are available to view, ahead of general release at the Postal Museum in London from 28 April as part of the exhibition: The King’s Stamp at The Postal Museum, London.

They are now available to pre-order from www.royalmail.com/coronation and at Post Offices. A presentation pack including all four stamps is £7.50 and the stamps go on general sale on the coronation day – 6 May.

With additional reporting from PA.