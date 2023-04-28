Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

To mark their wedding anniversary, a royal fan sent the couple a letter congratulating them on the major milestone. In response, Queen Camilla mailed back a personalised thank you card with a picture of the royal couple on the front.

However, it appears the queen consort has cropped out a major celebrity out of the thank you card: Ryan Reynolds.

Jessica is an Italy-based royal fan who shares her correspondence with members of various royal families on her Instagram account, @royaladdicted_replies. When Jessica sent Charles and Camilla a card for their 18th wedding anniversary, she received a personalised response from the queen consort complete with her engraved monogram and a crown symbol on the card.

“Thank you for your thoughtful message for our 18th Wedding Anniversary,” Camilla wrote. “It is hard to believe how quickly time has flown by…!” Underneath the typed note, she signed the note in her own handwriting, “Camilla R”.

The letter R stands for “Regina” – the Latin word for “queen” – which Camilla has used since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September. Her husband has also adopted the new signature of “Charles R” – with the letter R standing for “Rex”, meaning “king” in Latin.

Camilla’s cypher wasn’t the only thing that stood out in her personalised thank you note. On the front side of the card, the portrait showed the smiling royal couple dressed in heavy knee-length coats. In the left corner, there appears to be someone standing off to the side of King Charles.

That tiny sliver actually belongs to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. The photo was taken in December 2022, when Charles and Camilla visited Wrexham AFC in North Wales to meet with football club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The royals greeted players and club executives, as the Hollywood actors joked that they had had etiquette lessons ahead of the visit.

“I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse Ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham,” Reynolds said at the time. “Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

Charles and Camilla also posed for a photo with the Wrexham co-owners, in which Reynolds seems to be wearing a similar navy blue suit seen in Camilla’s personalised thank you response.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort talk to Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit to Wrexham AFC on 9 December 2022 (Getty Images)

The Green Lantern star and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor purchased the soccer team in 2021.

King Charles and Queen Camilla spent the actual day of their 18th wedding anniversary celebrating Easter Sunday with a church service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple wore matching royal blue outfits, with Charles in a suit and Camilla wearing a long dress.

For their anniversary, the pair were surrounded by fellow members of the British royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The king’s siblings – the Duke of York and the Princess Royal – were also in attendance, along with his brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his son James, the Earl of Wessex.

It marked the family’s first Easter service, and Charles and Camilla’s first wedding anniversary, since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. King Charles will be crowned during a coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday 6 May.