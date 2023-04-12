Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III is said to be “tired and infuriated” by his brother, the Duke of York’s resistance to moving out of the Royal Lodge.

It was previously reported that the monarch offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, after asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.

But the disgraced duke, who has not been a working royal since 2020, is understood to be resisting any attempts to move him out of his current residence and into the smaller royal property.

As King Charles prepares to be crowned on 6 May alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, the monarch is reportedly facing a “real battle” with Andrew over the question of where he will live. In January, Andrew was reportedly moved out of his suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace and told there is “no place” for him there.

A source told PageSix: “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

It comes after the royal family appeared publicly while attending church service on Easter Sunday at York Minster. King Charles and Camilla led the family to the cathedral, followed closely behind by Andrew and the Princess Royal, and other senior members of the family.

But Andrew’s reported stubbornness over moving out of the 30-room mansion is growing wearisome.

Another source was quoted as saying: “Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty – an important property in the family’s portfolio.”

The source claimed: “But [Prince] William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it.”

King Charles III (2L) and Queen Camilla (L) walk with Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), Prince Andrew, Duke of York (3R), Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh as they arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently live in Adelaide Cottage, located near the Royal Lodge in Windsor, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family moved there less than a year ago, but it has been reported that the four-bedroom cottage is “very cramped” and William is keen for more space to “reflect his new role”.

Andrew has lived in the former home of the late Queen Mother since 2004 with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. He signed a 75-year lease for £1m and spent around £7.5m repairing and renovating the property.

But he reportedly told friends he may have to move out as the King is expected to cut his £249,000 annual allowance from this month, which would leave him struggling to cover the cost of maintenance.

(Rex features)

Despite, this, Andrew is said to be remaining “resolute” that he will stay at the Royal Lodge and has not accepted the offer to move to the smaller five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage.

There have also reportedly been tensions among the King and his siblings over the topic of their mother’s inheritance, as Charles became the sole beneficiary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s £650m estate.

It was reported last month that the King has not shared out the inheritance, which means Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew have inherited nothing from the Queen. They are said to share “some resentment” due to this.

This is a particularly unenviable position to be in for Andrew, who, unlike Anne and Edward, does not receive handouts from the Sovereign Grant because he is not a working royal.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and Andrew’s representative for comment.