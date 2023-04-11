King’s coronation route to be quarter of length of his mother’s 1953 procession

King Charles III’s coronation procession will be around a quarter of the length of the route his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, travelled in her 1953 ceremony.

His Majesty’s route will be 1.3 miles long compared to the Queen’s five-mile celebratory journey.

On 6 May, the King and the Queen Consort will travel in the Diamond Jubilee state coach on their procession to Westminster Abbey.

Departing Buckingham Palace, the coach will pass several famous landmarks in the capital city.

