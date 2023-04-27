Jump to content

Princess Anne given honour of riding behind the King after coronation

Hundreds of troops will take part in the glittering procession through the streets of the capital

By Tony Jones
Thursday 27 April 2023 17:00
The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

The Mirror reported Charles has given his younger sister the prominent role during the historic day in recognition of her service.

The publication reported a royal source as saying about the King: “He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty.”

Hundreds of troops will take part in the procession through the streets of the capital, likely to be led by the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals.

The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will include armed forces personnel from across the Commonwealth and British overseas territories, and all UK armed forces, the newspaper reported.

