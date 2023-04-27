Camilla waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London ahead of coronation

A waxwork of the Queen Consort has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London ahead of the coronation in May.

Styled in a dark blue gown, the statue will stand alongside King Charles III, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the Throne Room.

Designer Anna Valentine recreated the outfit she designed for Camilla’s attendance at the Diplomatic Reception in December 2022, paired with a royal blue sash, star of the Order of the Garter and replica of the Belgian sapphire tiara owned by the Queen.

