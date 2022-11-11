King Charles to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II with Remembrance Day wreath

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III will pay tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.

In an event which will take place on Sunday 13 November, the monarch will be seen laying a wreath at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King will lay a new wreath that will pay tribute to both his late mother and his grandfather, King George VI.

The King’s wreath will be made of an arrangement of black leaves, mounted with poppies. The ribbons will be in scarlet, purple and gold – King Charles’ racing colours.

The Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of King George VI and the Queen.

On Saturday, members of the royal family will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Though the senior members of the royal family have returned to official duties following the death of the Queen, the festival will mark the first time they have made a public appearance together since her state funeral.

Those confirmed to be in attendance are Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. It will also be attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Queen Consort will also attend the Sunday service but will watch the events from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Camilla is likely to be joined by Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who also joined her on the balcony last year.

During the ceremony, a wreath will also be laid on behalf of Camilla by an equerry.