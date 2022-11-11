Royal family to appear together for first time since Queen’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The royal family are set to appear together for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on 19 September.

A selection of senior members of the royal family will appear at two Remembrance events across the weekend.

The first will see members of the firm attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday (12 November).

This festival will be attended by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. It will also be attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

On Sunday (13 November) the King and Queen Consort will be joined by members of the royal family to attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

At the service the King will lay a wreath which pays tribute to his late mother, and his grandfather, King George VI.

The wreath will see poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and the ribbon will include King Charles’ racing colours: scarlet, purple and gold.

From left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, pose at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests, on Sept. 18, 2022 (AP)

Camilla will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, and will likely be joined by Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

There will also be a wreath laid on Camilla’s behalf by an equerry, and both her and the King’s wreath will contain cards bearing Their Majesties’ new cyphers.

Remembrance engagements for the royal family began on Thursday (10 November) this year, as Camilla attended the opening of the 94th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

The events mark the first time the royal family have been seen together since the Queen’s funeral in September. They have since made several solo engagements, but none as a group.