King Charles III’s former communications secretary has said that the UK has “hugged him close” as he mourns the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Patrick “Paddy” Haverson, who worked for the King and the Queen Consort from 2004 to 2012, expressed his pride in the way his former employer has navigated the mourning period in the days after the Queen’s death.

Speaking to Huw Edwards during the BBC’s special coverage of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (19 September), Haverson said the plan of accession has played out “so beautifully, so elegantly, in such a dignified manner”.

“It sounds a bit off saying I’m proud of [the King], but he’s just been magnificent,” he said.

“I particularly loved his message saying thank you to the people, because not only has he had to lead his family in mourning but also the nation in mourning.

“In a way, the nation has also put its arm around him and hugged him close, and I think that’s helped him get through this.”

Haverson also praised the King for his first address to the nation, which was televised just hours after the Queen died on Thursday (9 September).

In his address, the new monarch bid a final farewell to “my darling Mama” and promised his “lifelong service” to the UK.

Haverson said that while he was “not normally an emotional man”, the King’s address moved him to tears.

“I found it was a wonderful combination of the personal and constitutional,” he said. “He talked as the son of his mother and also as the father of the nation. Very specifically he talked about how he would take on the role of King, how he would strive to live up to his mother’s example.”

King Charles is attending the Queen’s state funeral and will walk behind her coffin in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

He will be joined by his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as his sons Princes William and Harry, as well as his nieces and nephews.

The coffin will later be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Her Majesty’s final resting place in Windsor.

Follow live updates as the Queen’s funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey