Watch live: Royal family departs Christmas Day church service in Sandringham

Watch live as members of the royal family depart a Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate on Monday, 25 December.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are celebrating the day with family members at the royal estate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanied Charles and Camilla for the morning service.

They are expected to greet people outside the church before a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

It comes before His Majesty delivers his second King's Speech from Buckingham Palace.

Charles's speech will be delivered in the Centre Room decorated with a living Christmas tree.

The King, like Queen Elizabeth II, writes his Christmas broadcasts.

He followed his mother’s well-established template last year, with a personal reflection on the year focusing on current issues with a Christian framework.

The living tree seen in today's broadcast will be replanted after the broadcast, in a nod to the King's environmental campaigning. who delivered a speech at the recent Cop28 UN Climate Change summit, and the tree.