King Charles III reportedly reconsidering number of ‘stand-in’ royals

King Charles III may increase the number of senior royals who are allowed to stand in for him during periods of absence, according to reports.

There are currently five “counsellors of state” who may represent the King if he is unable to complete an official duty, such as sign acts of parliament into law.

These are the Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

However, some have called for this list to be expanded as the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew are no longer “working” members of the royal family.

According to ITV, plans are being considered to increase the number of counsellors and may be completed by the end of this year, in time for the King and Camilla’s overseas tours in 2023.

The issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday (24 October) by Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, when he asked the government if it had plans to amend Clause 6 of the 1937 Regency Act.

“Does the Minister not think it time to approach the King to discuss the potential amendment of this Act... which at the moment defines regents in relation to their line of succession to the Crown?” Stansgate asked.

“Otherwise, are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?”

Lord True, the Lord Privy Seal and leader of the House of Lords said he would not discuss private conversations he has had with the royal family but said the government “will always consider” the arrangements needed to “ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements”.

He added that the point of accession – when a new monarch takes the throne – has previously proven a “useful opportunity” to consider the current arrangement.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.