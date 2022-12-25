Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III used his first Christmas address to speak to to people struggling to “keep their families fed and warm” amid the cost of living crisis.

On Christmas Day, the royal’s inaugural King’s Speech was broadcast across the country. It is his first address following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.

After opening the address with a tribute to his late mother, the monarch spoke of the Queen’s “faith” in people.

“It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them,” Charles said. “This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society.

“We see it in the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe… and we see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities.”

Charles then made reference to the cost of living crisis, amid soaring energy prices and increased foodbank use.

He continued: “And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others.

Charles during his Christmas address (BBC)

“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organisations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.

“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as ourselves.”

Ending his speech, Charles told the nation: “With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light.”

You can read the full King’s Speech here.