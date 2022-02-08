Kristen Stewart has voiced her thoughts about the relationship between royals Prince William and Prince Harry, after immersing herself in their world for Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she refers to the two princes as Princess Diana’s legacy. “Diana’s legacy is walking and talking,” she says. “They’re both very clearly examples of two sides.”

She may be referring to the two very different paths that William and Harry have found themselves on, with William due to ascend to the throne one day and Harry leaving the UK for California with his wife Meghan Markle, and his two children Archie and Lili.

Stewart added: “I don’t think either is right or wrong. I think that both of those boys function so positively in the world. I see her in them, as a fan, as somebody who’s really been obsessively watching [Diana], it’s really nice to see.”

The relationship between the two royal brothers has remained under scrutiny since reports surfaced that Prince William questioned Harry’s relationship with Markle, a problem which intensified when Harry left royal life in 2020.

For Stewart, stepping into Diana’s shoes was a complicated process – she practiced the accent for four months, and fell asleep to recordings of the princess’s voice. Above all, she says that the best way in which she could capture Diana’s spirit was to love her.

“The way that I could protect her, and do the truest version of our art about her, was to just sort of love her,” she says. “[Diana] just represents freedom and liberation to me, even in the moments when she’s locked inside of herself and inside of this institution.”

Stewart has her reservations when it comes to the monarchy as a concept, calling it a “complicated issue”. “I still cannot completely come for the entire idea,” she says.