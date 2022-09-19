Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? The royal who fainted on arrival of Queen’s coffin
The royal is the Queen’s second cousin
The Queen’s five day lying in state has now ended, as the last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning (19 September).
Thousands of members of the public queued for up to 24 hours to say farewell to the late monarch, with famous faces including David Beckham and Susanna Reid among those spotted in attendance.
The arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Thursday 15 September prompted a small commotion, however, distracting some members of the royal family.
Footage from the event shows Lady Gabriella Windsor appearing to collapse, with her husband, Thomas Kingston, turning around to help his wife as staff members rushed to assist them.
But who is Lady Gabriella Windsor and what is her relationship to the Queen?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?
Lady Gabriella Kingston is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is the Queen’s second cousin.
Born on 23 April 1981, the 41-year-old is 55th in the line of succession to the British throne, but was 18th in line at her birth.
She was educated at Downe House School in Berkshire, an independent boarding school for girls, before studying for a BA in comparative literature and Hispanic studies at Brown University in the US.
In 2012, she went on to earn an MPhil degree in social anthropology from Linacre College, Oxford.
She currently works as a freelance journalist, contributing to The London Magazine, among other publications.
She is also a board director of the Playing for Change Foundation, a global music and arts education non-profit.
Additionally, she has worked on projects in Latin America, including teaching English in Rio de Janeiro and working on music events in Buenos Aires.
In 2020, as a singer-songwriter, she released two songs to raise money for the Playing for Change Foundation.
She is married to financier Thomas Henry Robin Kingston. The two were married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 18 May 2019.
For the ceremony, Lady Gabriella Kingston wore a gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Fringe Tiara, which was once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.
How is Lady Gabriella Windsor related to the Queen?
Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the first cousin of the Queen.
Lady Gabriella is currently 55th in line to the throne, behind her niece, Isabella Windsor.
The royal enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, as she was one of the guests at her wedding in 2019.
