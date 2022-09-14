Queen’s coffin carried into Westminster Hall ahead of four days of lying-in-state

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been carried into Westminster Hall, where the public will have the chance to pay their respects to the late monarch as she lies in state.

After the Queen left her longstanding home in London, Buckingham Palace for the final time, she was ceremonially transported to the Palace of Westminster in a procession through the city on Wednesday, 14 September.

Crowds had already begun to gather around the parliament buildings, as mourners prepared to face queues of up to 35 hours to bid Britain’s longest-serving monarch a final farewell before her funeral next Monday.

