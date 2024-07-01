Support truly

Lady Katherine “Kitty” Eleanor Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, has revealed her baby daughter’s name four months after announcing her birth.

The 33-year-old daughter of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet black and white snap with her child. In the photo, the model is seen posing in a white button-up shirt with matching white trousers, while her daughter wore a white dress with bees printed on it.

Spencer propped her daughter up on the windowsill and kissed her head as she revealed her name in the caption of the post. “Athena watching the world go by,” the mother of one wrote, along with a white heart emoji. The mother-daughter photo was captured by the London-based photographer Susheel Schroeder.

In the comments section, fans and friends gushed over Spencer’s daughter’s name. Her 31-year-old sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, commented along with a string of emojis: “Perfect angel.”

“Oooh darling... Athena is so gorgeous!! Like her mama,” one follower wrote.

“What a beautiful picture and a beautiful name,” another Instagram user said.

“Love her name,” a third person commented, while someone else said: “Athena is adorable! What a beautiful photo of mum and daughter. Love it!!”

In March, Spencer announced she had secretly given birth to her first child with husband Michael Lewis. In honor of Mother’s Day in the UK, the aristocrat shared a compilation of photos of herself holding her baby while posing on the beach.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally,” Spencer wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today.”

While she didn’t reveal the baby’s name or gender at the time, her 31-year-old sister Lady Eliza Spencer had commented: “My perfect little niece.”

Lady Kitty Spencer married 65-year-old fashion businessman Michael Lewis in July 2021. The lavish wedding took place in Italy at Villa Aldobrandini just outside of Rome. For the three-day occasion, Spencer donned five bespoke Dolce and Gabbana gowns.

Spencer announced her engagement to Lewis in January 2020. Lewis, a South African-born British businessman, is the chairman of the Foschini Group, which owns Whistles and Phase Eight.

The model is the eldest child of Earl Spencer and Victoria Lockwood. She was born in London in December 1990 but grew up in Cape Town, South Africa. Following her parents’ divorce in 1997, she divided her time between the UK with her father and South Africa with her mother.

Princess Diana was her paternal aunt, and Prince William and Prince Harry are her first cousins.

Spencer has been a professional model since 2015 when she debuted in the December issue of Tatler. She also appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK with her mother, who was also a model, in 1992 when Spencer was just one year old.