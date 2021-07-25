Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has married Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The 30-year-old exchanged vows with the millionaire business mogul, 62, at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati, Italy, on Saturday 24 July, with the bride opting for a Dolce and Gabbana gown for the occasion.

On Sunday, the luxury Italian fashion house shared details of the Victorian-inspired wedding gown on Instagram, with one photo showing Spencer wearing the long-sleeved lace dress captioned: “A glimpse at the #AltaModa gowns created exclusively by Dolce and Gabbana for @kitty.spencer on the most important day of her life.

“The looks include a Victorian inspiration lace bridal gown.”

In addition to lace sleeves with button detailing, the ballgown wedding dress included a full skirt, a sheer lace bodice, a high neck and statement shoulders, while the photo sees Spencer accessorised the bridal look with a long, simple veil with lace detailing.

The fashion brand, for which Spencer is an ambassador, also created additional looks for the bride’s wedding weekend, with a video posted to Dolce and Gabbana’s account showing Spencer trying on a “number of exclusive hand-made gowns” created for her, including a blue tulle gown with pink flowers, which she wore the night before the nuptials, according to Harper’s Bazaar, and a green and white off-the-shoulder gown.

The clip also sees the model dressed in an intricately embellished white dress with flower detailing, as well as a glimpse of a fourth gold dress, before concluding with a behind-the-scenes look at Spencer trying on her white wedding gown.

“For this unique event, Dolce and Gabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion,” the caption reads.

During the nuptials, Princess Diana’s niece was accompanied down the aisle by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, according to the DailyMail, which notes that her sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia, were also in attendance.

The wedding of Earl Charles Spencer’s eldest child was also reportedly attended by Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina and Made In Chelsea star Mark Vandelli, according to the outlet, and by Lewis’ three children from his previous marriage.

The British fashion model and her South Africa-born fashion mogul husband, who owns the fashion chain Whistles and who has a reported net worth of $109m (£80m), were first reported to be dating in 2018, with Lewis proposing in December of 2019.

However, for the most part, the newlyweds have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with Spencer previously revealing during an interview withTown and Country in May that she feels “less vulnerable when I don’t discuss things like my love life”.

“I just think: ‘Really, what’s that got to do with anyone else?’ It shouldn’t make a difference to anyone’s day. Who I love or don’t love, or have a crush on or don’t have a crush on, or go on a date with, I don’t know why that should be what somebody reads over their cornflakes,” the 30-year-old explained at the time, adding: “As long as I keep it sacred, then it can remain so. As soon as I don’t, I don’t think you can get it back.”

As of now, Spencer has not shared any photos or videos from her recent nuptials to her Instagram account, where she has more than 549,000 followers.