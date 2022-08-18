Prince William’s cousin Lady Louise Windsor set to attend St Andrews University
The Count and Countess of Wessex’s daughter will study English after receiving her A-level results
Lady Louise Windsor will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin the Duke of Cambridge by attending St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.
Louise, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English after receiving her A-Level results today.
Prince William graduated St Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. It was at St Andrews where he met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.
The 18-year-old will start at the university in September.
Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Louise also took part in several events to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, including the Trooping the Colour parade, after which she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
She also attended the Service of Thanksgiving across the weekend, which also saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in attendance.
In May, Louise took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which saw the Queen make one of her first public appearances of 2022.
The 96-year-old joined crowds at the equestrian show where her horse was named supreme champion.
